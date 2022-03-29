Will Smith and Chris Rock's altercation has attracted a plethora of reactions from audiences and celebrities around the world. Adding to the trail of responses is Amul's witty topical, featuring the animated versions of Will and Rock embroiled in the Oscars 2022 feud. The quirky doodle also comes with the caption, "CHRIS ROCKED BY SLAP!"The topical has received humorous responses from netizens as they hailed Amul for always splurging quality memes.

Amul releases topical on Will Smith and Chris Rock Oscars 2022 altercation

Taking to their social media handles, Amul dropped the topical recreating the animated version of the exact moment when the King Richard star slapped the presenter. The doodle's caption read, "CHRIS ROCKED BY SLAP!....SNACK. DON'T SMACK." In the caption, they wrote, "#Amul Topical: Actor strikes MC at Oscars!" Take a look.

Netizens quickly dropped their take on Amul's doodle, and dropped comments like, "As always, the best", "Amul India always following the trend," "Nicely done." Others also lauded Amul's creativity and marketing, quipping how Will Smith should be delighted to see himself feature in the topical.

The recreation comes as Will Smith stormed the Academy Awards stage to slap Chris Rock for making fun of his wife Jada Pinkett Smith's baldness with a G.I. Jane 2 comment. Shortly after, Smith was called on stage to collect his Best Actor Oscar trophy for King Richard, with the actor issuing an apology in his emotional acceptance speech.

He said, "I want to apologize to the Academy. I want to apologize to all my fellow nominees. This is a beautiful moment and I'm not crying for winning an award. It's not about winning an award for me. It's about being able to shine a light on all of the people." Concluding his speech, Smith also remarked," I hope the Academy invites me back."

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @AMUL_INDIA)