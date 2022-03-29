Oscars 2022: Nicole Kidman's Viral 'reaction' Happened Before Will Smith-Chris Rock's Feud

Global audiences tuned into Oscars 2022 were in for a shock as Will Smith packed a punch at comedian Chris Rock, owing to the latter's joke on Will's wife Jada Pinkett Smith. Celebrities present at the ceremony gave astounding reactions as the series of events transpired, glimpses of which have been making rounds on the internet.

One such reaction that caught netizens' eye was that of Oscar nominee Nicole Kidman. A picture of Kidman giving an amused reaction to Will-Chris' altercation is being shared by many, however, the glimpse comes way before the drama occurred. According to Page Six reports, Kidman's glimpse was captured even before the Oscars 2022 started broadcasting.

Nicole Kidman's viral reaction occurred before Will Smith & Chris Rock's feud

The Best Actress nominee was captured sitting in her gown, giving out a rather perplexed reaction with eyes wide open, as if jumping out of her seat. With many assuming the picture came as a reaction to the altercation, it was taken 'around 4:30 p.m. PT' when guests were taking their seats. Her reaction came three hours before the slap.

According to Vulture, the photographer who clicked Kidman's candid moment revealed the actual story behind it. Myung Chun told the publication how Kidman was excited to see Jessica Chastain across the room. The photographer added, "Kidman then reached out her arms and waved to her with both hands. ... Shortly thereafter, Chastain walked over to greet Kidman and her husband Keith Urban."

Apart from Nicole, the reaction of Lupita Nyong’o, who sat behind Smith as he shouted out at Rock, has also been trending. "Lupita Nyongo is all of us slowing realizing it’s not a bit, and Will is MAD mad #Oscars2022,” a fan wrote as he shared the clip.

Will Smith issues apology for 'unacceptable' behaviour

Will Smith posted a letter of apology via social media, quipping that his behaviour was 'unacceptable and inexcusable', but a joke on his wife was too much for him to take. "Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally. I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong," an excerpt from his statement read.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @ANDYJAWBREAKER/ AP)