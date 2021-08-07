Amy Adams' Upcoming 'Disenchanted' Wraps Filming In Ireland, Slated To Release In 2022

The long-awaited sequel to Enchanted has officially wrapped filming and will soon release in theatres. Director and producer Adam Shankman took to his Instagram account and announced that Disenchanted, which comes as a sequel to the 2007 Disney movie, concluded production in Ireland and is on the way. The caption of his post confirmed a 2022 release, which will be exclusive to Disney+. "Myself and Giselle...errrr....@amyadams would just like to say: And that's a wrap. #Disenchanted Coming to you in #2022," he wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of himself with Amy Adams, who stars in the movies as Princess Giselle.

Amy Adams starrer Disenchanted wraps shoot

According to People's magazine, the much-awaited sequel has been in the making since early 2010 and in 2016, Shankman was confirmed to return as the director. Apart from Amy, the movie will also feature Patrick Dempsey, James Marsden, Idina Menzel, and Susan Sarandon reprising their roles.

In the 2007 original, Adams' Giselle was about to marry a prince, when she is taken away from the fictional kingdom of Andalasia and lands up in New York City. There, the star encounters a lawyer, who she eventually falls in love with, and befriends his young daughter. This film was a huge hit upon its release, grossing more than $340 million worldwide.

The new movie will follow up these events 15 years after Enchanted, as Giselle questions her happily ever after untimely leading to a turn of events that topples everyone's lives in both the real and fictional world. Giselle will be seen juggling against time to save both her family and her Kingdom of Andalasia before the clock strikes midnight, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Earlier this year, Dempsey, who portrays Robert Philip, spoke to Variety and mentioned that he was excited ahead of filming and revealed he will make his singing debut in the film. The Grey's Anatomy star said that "there's a reason" why he denounces singing publically and requested everyone to 'bear' with him. He said he was hopeful that the fans will love it adding that "they've set me up for success" and "the lyrics are really fun". He also mentioned the great choreography and the interesting premise.

In May, Disney+ announced that Maya Rudolph joined the cast as the villain in the fairytale musical in which Kolton Stewart, Yvette Nicole Brown, Jayma Mays and Oscar Nunez also star.

(IMAGE- DISNEY DISENCHANTED INSTA/ AP)

