Amy Jackson Celebrates 28th B'day In Seychelles With 'Rain Dance', See Pictures Here

Amy Jackson celebrated her 28th birthday on a family vacation in Seychelles. Sharing a stunning monochrome picture, the 2.0 actress informed that she is having a swell time with her husband George Panayiotou and son Andreas Jax Panayiotou in South Africa. Giving a glimpse of her celebrations, Jackson can be seen enjoying a rain dance.

From "simply" waking up next to her little son to having the chance to tell her family that she loves them, Amy listed several reasons why just living another day is "truly a gift" for her. "Just to 'simply' wake up and see my son lying next to me is a blessing. To be able to walk outside on my own two legs and hear the waves with my own two ears is a blessing," wrote Amy.

Amy Jackson celebrates 28th B'day with 'Rain Dance'

Amy Jackson, who was dating a hotelier named George Panayiotou for a long period of time, exchanged rings with him in a private ceremony on May 5, 2019. In a couple of months, the couple was blessed with a baby boy. The duo decided to name their boy child Andreas Pananyiotou. Ever since the birth of Andreas, the 2.0 actor has often been seen treating her fans with cute and adorable pictures of her newborn. Here are some beautiful pictures of Amy Jackson's baby Andreas posted by the actor on her social media.

On the professional front, the actor is on a hiatus owing to her pregnancy. She was last seen in S. Shankar's 2.0, where she played the role of Nila, the human-robot. According to media reports, she is being considered for a pivotal role in Sajid Nadiadwala's Kick 2, a sequel to the 2014 movie of the same name. The makers of the forthcoming movie have not made any confirmation as of yet.

