Amy Schumer Celebrates Birthday With Friends And Family; Husband Trolls Her With A Cake

Stand-up comedian Amy Schumer celebrated her 40th birthday today on June 1, 2021. She celebrated her birthday with her family. Her husband, comedian Chris Fischer baked her a special cake with a hilarious note. Here's how Amy Schumer reacted after reading his funny note.

Amy Schumer celebrates her birthday with her family

Amy took to her Instagram handle to share a video of her birthday. She was seen sitting at the dining table with her friends and family. She carried her daughter Gene in her arms while her husband Chris bought the cake. He and other friends sang the birthday song for her while she was at the table. The camera then panned towards the cake which had a message saying, "I'm leaving you. This was the only way I could think to do it." Amy seemed shaken after reading it but later realised that it was all a joke.

Reactions to Amy Schumer's birthday video

Brandie Carlile wished her and wrote that she was surrounded by love and horrific singers. Several other celebrities like John Forte, Loren Brovarnik and many others also wished her on her birthday. Debra Messing laughed at the video and wrote that the couple was perfect for each other. Erica Christensen mentioned that he proved that he was the best husband ever. Heather Brooker added that she loved how subtle her husband was with the message. Jude Apatow said that he was saddened by the low energy of her friends and family. He asked Amy if that was a joke too. The actress' fans too flooded the comment section by wishing her and sending heart and fire emojis.

Amy Schumer on the work front

Amy Schumer is popularly known for her role in shows like Amy Schumer: The Leather Special, BoJack Horseman and Amy Schumer: Live at the Apollo. The comedian is often seen hosting her own stand-up comedy shows. She was last seen in Expecting Amy which was a mini docuseries that released in 2020. She was also seen in films like Seeking a Friend for the End of the World, Thank You for Your Service and I Feel Pretty.

