This year’s Academy Awards has been the talk of the town for all the reasons. Starting from actor Will Smith’s altercation with comedian Chris Rock, to CODA star Troy Kotsur’s Oscar win, all the updates have been well received by the viewers. However, the King Richard actor’s viral slap was not the only controversy that emerged during the Oscars. Comedian Amy Schumer was also surrounded by rumours about pilfering a joke about Leonardo DiCaprio during her speech at the Academy Awards ceremony.

Schumer was accused of stealing the Leonardo DiCaprio joke she made at the Oscars. After being surrounded by such rumours, the comedian decided to set the records straight during an appearance on the show Watch What Happens Live! with Andy Cohen.

Amy Schumer explains her stand on stealing Oscars joke

Schumer was asked a question from a listener regarding the joke where she explained that the comedian wrote that she has not been active on Twitter. She has her assistant do things for her to keep her going on. She further added that the joke was written by Suli McCullough and even thanked all her fans and viewers for making sure that she does not try plagiarism stuff.

Towards the end, she concluded her stand by mentioning that “I’m funny enough, I don’t need to steal s***.” Schummer ended things on a lighter note where she joked about taking a polygraph test for Vanity Fair to prove she wasn’t lying, which she passed.

For the unversed, the joke that was cracked by the comedian during the Oscars referred to the Titanic actor’s penchant for dating younger women. During her presence on the stage, she joked, “He has done so much to fight climate change and leave behind a cleaner, greener planet for his girlfriends.” Later, it was claimed that Schumer took the joke from an almost-identical post shared on Twitter in December 2021.

Earlier, the 40-year-old stand-up comedian and actor had revealed that she was not allowed to make a few jokes at the 94th Academy Awards. During her appearance at the comedy show Mirage Theatre in LA, Schumer said that her lawyer advised her not to say a list of jokes that included mention of Joe Rogan, sexual allegations against James Franco, and also about Alec Baldwin's shooting incident on the sets of Rust.

IMAGE: Instagram/amyschumer/AP