Amy Schumer Reveals Joke On Alec Baldwin She Wasn't Allowed To Say At Oscars 2022

Oscars 2022 managed to grab the headlines again this year after Will Smith and Chris Rock's altercation, which became a trending topic of discussion these days with many celebrities expressing their views on the same.

After sharing her opinion on Will Smith's infamous slap, Oscars 2022 co-host Amy Schumer recently revealed that she was stopped from making certain jokes at the ceremony including jokes around Alec Baldwin's controversy around Rust.

Amy Schumer reveals that she wasn't allowed to joke about Alec Baldwin at the Oscars

As per the reports of Fox News, in her first public appearance after cohosting Oscars 2022, Amy Schumer revealed that she was not allowed to make a few jokes at the 94th Academy Awards. The standup comedian revealed this during the stand-up comedy show at the Mirage Theater in Las Vegas. Amy said that her lawyer advised her not to say a list of jokes that included mention of Joe Rogan, sexual allegations against James Franco, and also about Alec Baldwin's shooting incident on the sets of Rust. Taking a dig at Will Smith's slap controversy, the comedian indirectly said-

"Don't Look Up' is the name of a movie? More like don't look down the barrel of Alec Baldwin's shotgun. I wasn't allowed to say any of that (at the Oscars), but you can just come up and (slap) someone"

More about Alec Baldwin's Rust controversy

For the unversed, actor Alec Baldwin was surrounded by controversy after he accidentally killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounded director Joel Souza by firing a prop gun on the sets of his film Rust. When he spoke out about the incident for the first time on his Instagram handle, he wrote, "There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother, and deeply admired colleague of ours. I'm fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred".

The tragedy transpired on October 21, 2021, which was followed by subsequent lawsuits against Baldwin for allegedly shrugging off the responsibility for the fatal incident and shifting the blame on others. Moreover, Baldwin also claimed that he never pulled the trigger.

