Amy Schumer Opens Up About Recent Surgery; Debra Messing, Padma Lakshmi Wish Her Well

Stand-up comedian Amy Schumer headed to Instagram to give her fans and followers an update about her life. She revealed that she underwent surgery for endometriosis and also gave details about it. Her friends and much-loved celebrities, Debra Messing and Padma Lakshmi were among the many individuals who extended their best wishes to her.

Debra Messing and Padma Lakshmi on Amy Schumer's announcement

Amy Schumer headed to Instagram to tell her fans that she had undergone surgery for endometriosis. Apart from sharing a picture, she also posted a video giving details about her condition and the operation. She mentioned that her uterus and appendix had been removed. She started the video with, "So, it's the morning after my surgery for endometriosis and my uterus is out. The doctor found 30 spots of endometriosis that he removed. He removed my appendix because the endometriosis had attacked it."

Debra Messing and Padma Lakshmi were among the first few individuals to comment on the comedian and actor's post and send her their best wishes. The Wedding Date actor mentioned that he was glad that the 30 spots were gone and that Amy did not have to deal with the pain anymore. She concluded her comment by saying, "Heal well, Am." Padma Lakshmi, popularly known for being the presenter of the cooking show, Top Chef also left some kind words for Amy. She thanked her for charging her story and mentioned that over 200 Million women suffer due to endometriosis. She also wrote, "Hope you feel better soon." Singer-songwriter Elle King also commented and wrote, "LOVE YOU AMY!!! Sending healing vibes"

Amy Schumer recently took to her Instagram account to share the trailer of her upcoming film, The Humans, which is an adaptation of the hit play by the same name. The film will revolve around the Blake family, who travels to New York City to spend Thanksgiving with their daughter in her new apartment. Apart from Amy Schumer, the upcoming film will see Richard Jenkins, Steven Yeun, Jayne Houdyshell, Beanie Feldstein and June Squibb take on the lead roles.

