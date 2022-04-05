Comedian Amy Schumer was last seen hosting the star-studded event, Oscars 2022, in Hollywood. The Academy recognised talent across the world in the field of cinema, yet the biggest takeaway from the award show became the feud between Will Smith and Chris Rock. While Schumer had already addressed the situation, she recently talked about it again at a standup comedy show and mentioned how Smith slapping Rock says a lot about toxic masculinity.

Amy Schumer recently performed at Las Vegas' Mirage Theater as a part of the Aces of Comedy series on Saturday, April 2, 2022. As per a report by The Hollywood Reporter, the standup comedy stint market Schumer's first public appearance ever since she hosted the Oscars 2022. While addressing a packed audience in Las Vegas, the comedian talked about the infamous Oscars incident that involved Will Smith and Chris Rock.

Amy Schumer addresses the Smith-Rock feud

The comedian revealed she was speechless over what happened and did not have any jokes about it. She said, I don't even know what to say about the Oscars like I really don't know what to say, I have no jokes about it." She further talked about the incident and referred to Smith as Muhammad Ali, the legendary boxer whose biopic starred the MIB star. She said, "I was kind of feeling myself... and then all of a sudden Ali was making his way up."

Schumer further mentioned how the entire incident was a "bummer" and really sad. She called Smith's actions "toxic masculinity" and mentioned how it was upsetting to see the feud. She further lightened the mood by claiming the only thing that could comfort everyone were her jokes that she was not allowed to say at the 94th Academy Awards.

She said, "And it was just a f***ing bummer. All I can say is that it was really sad, and I think it says so much about toxic masculinity. It was really upsetting, but I think the best way to comfort ourselves would be for me to say the Oscar jokes that I wasn't allowed to say on TV."

Will Smith slapped comedian Chris Rock at the Oscars when the latter poked a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith's baldness. He suggested Jada star in the next GI Jane film which upset Smith. The actor went to the stage and slapped Rock. After facing a lot of backlashes, the actor resigned from the Academy and apologised to Rock and his family.

