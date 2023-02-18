Ana De Armas On Why The Age Of ‘the Movie Star’ Is Gone

Actor Ana de Armas recently opened up about 'superstars' and how social media is responsible for bringing an end to 'their reign'. The Blonde star shared her criticism of social media during an interview. She said that for the younger generations, movie stardom practically does not exist as social media has demystified it.

The Blade Runner 2049 actor said in an interview with Vanity Fair that the age of superstars is gone due to the constant oversharing of information on social media platforms. She added that the younger generation does not even relate to the concept. Armas further said that the idea of movie stars is backed by the undeniable mystique that they have.

"I feel like the new generations don’t have that concept, because of social media. There is so much information out there and oversharing. The concept of a movie star is someone untouchable you only see on-screen. That mystery is gone. For the most part, we’ve done that to ourselves — nobody’s keeping anything from anyone anymore."

Ana de Armas on wanting to quit social media

Ana de Armas is active on Instagram. She added that if it was up to her, she would quit the social media platform right away. However, she explained, that she functions not only in the capacity of a movie star but as a brand ambassador and collaborator as well.

The Gray Man actor added that there is often a temptation to make use of social media for something personal, which invests the fans in your life as much as your work. She said that it is about finding a middle ground between the two extremes, though it is difficult for her to figure out.

Other actors who have proclaimed that the age of movie stars is 'over' are Jennifer Aniston and Bridgerton star Regé-Jean Page.