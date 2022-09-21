Ana De Armas Reveals How She Sought Permission From Late Marilyn Monroe Before 'Blonde'

Ana de Armas played the role of late Hollywood diva, Marilyn Monroe in the upcoming movie Blonde. The movie even received a standing ovation at the Venice Film festival held recently. As the actor enjoys the success of the film, she recently went down memory lane and recalled how the entire team sought Monroe’s permission to begin shooting the film. Here’s how.

According to AnOther magazine, Ana de Armas revealed how the team of Blonde wrote their message to Monroe on a card and left it on the late artist’s grave in Westwood Village Memorial Park on the first day of production on Blonde. Stating further, she mentioned how they were trying to seek permission from Monroe and added how everyone felt a huge responsibility as they were about to depict her story on screen.

"We got this big card and everyone in the crew wrote a message to her. Then we went to the cemetery and put it on her grave. We were asking for permission in a way. Everyone felt a huge responsibility, and we were very aware of the side of the story we were going to tell — the story of Norma Jeane, the person behind this character, Marilyn Monroe. Who was she really?" She said.

On the other hand, as Armas attended the Venice Film Festival, she revealed how she felt Marilyn Monore was with them on the sets. She said, "I truly believe that she was very close to us. She was with us. She was all I thought about, she was all I dreamt about, she was all I could talk about, she was with me and it was beautiful. I think she was happy. She would also throw things off the wall sometimes and get mad if she didn't like something. Maybe this sounds very mystical, but it is true. We all felt it."

More about Blonde

Blonde is based on Joyce Carol Oates' novel and will focus on the career of Marilyn Monroe. Apart from Armas, the film will also feature Adrien Brody, Sara Paxton, and Bobby Cannavale. The movie is all set to arrive on Netflix on September 28.

Image: AP