'Anatomy Of A Murder' Cast: Find Out The List Of Actors And The Roles They Played

Anatomy of a Murder is an American courtroom drama film. The movie was released in 1959 and stars James Stewart, Lee Remick, Eve Arden, among others. The movie also stars Joseph Nye Welch, a real-life lawyer who played the role of a judge in the film. Anatomy of a Murder is adapted from the novel of the same name which is written by the then Michigan Supreme Court Justice John D. Voelker, under the pen name Robert Traver. The novel is based on a real-life court case in which Justice Voelker was the defence lawyer.

The story of the film follows the trial of Lt Manion who kills an innkeeper after his wife Laura alleges that he raped her. His case is taken by Lawyer Paul Biegler. The extensive trial and the ultimate revelation of the truth forms the crux of the story. Let's take a look at the cast of Anatomy of a Murder closely.

A look at the cast of Anatomy of a Murder

James Stewart

James Stewart portrayed the role of Paul Biegler. He is an American actor who has appeared in over 80 films in his career spanning almost six decades. He is notable for the films like You Can't Take it With You, The Philadelphia Story, It's a Wonderful Life to name a few.

Eve Arden

Eve Arden played the role of Maida Routledge in the film. She was a multi-talented actor from America. She had a career spanning over six decades in which she appeared in movies like Song of Love, Comrade X, Mildred Pierce, Grease, to name a few. She was also a well-known comedienne notable for her role in Our Miss Brooks.

Lee Remick

Lee Remick played the role of Laura Manion in the film. She was an Oscar-nominated actor for the 1962 film Days of Wine and Roses. Her notable works include The Omens, The Europeans, The Detective, etc. She received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in April 1991, just a few months before her demise in July 1991.

Ben Gazzara

Biagio Anthony Gazzara, popularly known as Ben Gazzara, played the role of Lt. Mansion in the film. He is known for his work in films like The Big Lebowski, The Killing of a Chinese Bookie, Summer of Sam, etc. He was nominated twice for Emmy Awards and thrice for Golden Globe awards and won one Emmy award in his lifetime, for the television film Hysterical Blindness.

(Image: A still from 'Anatomy of a Murder' trailer)

