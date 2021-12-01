'And Just Like That' Trailer: Carrie, Miranda & Charlotte Return For 'SATC' Sequel; Watch

One of the popular series of the late '90s and early 2000s, Sex and the City, which also led to movies, is coming back! The franchise is returning in a new avatar, with the venture titled And Just Like That.... The trailer of the brand new venture is out, and there is a lot for fans of the series to look forward to.

Carrie and Co. are once again living their 'complicated' lives in New York. The only difference is that the action is now set two decades after their interesting lives in the '30s.

Sex and the City revival And Just Like That... trailer out

The series will revolve around the characters, Carrie, Charlotte and Miranda, played by Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon respectively. Kim Cattrall, played by Samantha Jones, the other pivotal character of the show, won't be coming into the picture, as per reports. The characters are now in their '50s and the story revolves around their even more 'complicated reality of life and friendship' as compared to how their life was in the '30s. The character could be heard talking about 'changes', while at the same time, a lot of things remained the same. Carrie expressing her thoughts on a podcast and her conversation with Seema, played by Homeland fame Sarita Choudhury, on dating apps, seemed to be some of the highlights of the show.

Carrie gets cosy with her husband Mr Big, essayed by Chris Noth, as they talk about sweaters and enjoy wine together. One also sees Charlotte's husband Harry, played by Evan Handler, as they visit a friend's party and then see their daughter play the piano. Miranda too was seen with her husband and son.

And Just Like That... is an HBO Max original. The series consists of 10 episodes. The episodes said to be of half an hour duration, are scheduled to release on December 9. The premiere will have two episodes released, after which the other episodes hit the streamer every Thursday.

Mario Cantone, David Eigenberg, and late Willie Garson, who passed away in September are among the other members of the cast. Sara Ramírez, Nicole Ari Parker and Karen Pittman are the new additions.

Image: Instagram/@justlikethatmax