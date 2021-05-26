Andrea Jeremiah Shares Her Five Favourite Healthy Juice Recipes From Her Morning Routine

Andrea Jeremiah is often seen promoting a healthy lifestyle through her social media handles. From working out videos to pulling off various activities in the park, she usually inspires her followers to work on their health. In a recent post, Andrea shared her favourite fruit juices and fruit bowls with her 2.3 million followers.

Andrea Jeremiah's five favourite fruit juices

Andrea Jeremiah recently shared five of her favourite juices and fruit bowls via Instagram. She shared a series of photos and videos through the post. She wrote details about each juice and fruit bowl. She began the caption with, "Holaaaa ! Today I thought I’d share my fave juice recipes with all of you 🌞". Andrea mentioned her first favourite juice with carrot, orange, ginger and turmeric. She then mentioned the nutrition value of the juice and wrote, "This is a tried & tested winning combo of superfoods, especially great for when you have a cold. All that vitamin C, ginger & turmeric really kicks in !" Here are the other juices and fruit bowls that Andrea mentioned.

Celery, cucumber and green apple juice Whey protein, blueberry and chia seeds shake Papaya, dragonfruit and pomegranate fruit bowl Cantelope juice.

Andrea also shared a boomerang of her dog having some fruits. In the caption, she wrote, " I’m not the only fruit/veggie lover in the house, as you can see in the last video 🤪🐶🥒". The Vada Chennai actor also added various hashtags including, "#wellbeing, #health, and #fitness".

Several fans commented on Andrea Jeremiah's latest Instagram post. While her fans were showering her with heart emoticons, a fan wrote, "Wow, good tips" in the comment. Another fan wrote, "I’d love you to make for me juice no 2 minus the cucumber and celery pls!", to which Andrea said cheating is not allowed.

Andrea Jeremiah's trivia

Andrea is well known for her singing and supporting roles in the South Indian film industry. Her most popular songs include Zammiluni, Kuttipayale, Loveaa Loveaa, Kando Kando, and Aaranu Nee. She has worked in several movies including The House Next Door, Vada Chennai, Taramani, and Aayirathil Oruvan.

IMAGE: ANDREA JEREMIAH'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.