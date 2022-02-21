Andrew Garfield Opens Up On Losing His Mother To Cancer; 'it Feels So Lonely And Precise'

As the Golden Globe award recipient, Andrew Garfield gears up for his upcoming crime drama series, Under The Banner of Heaven, he recently opened up about how he learnt about the demise of his mother in 2019 when he was filming for his Oscar-nominated film, Tick Tick Boom. His mother, Lynn passed away due to cancer in 2019.

Andrew Garfield is best known for his stellar performances in movies such as Never Let Me Go, The Amazing Spider-Man, The Amazing Spider-Man 2, The Social Network, Under the Silver Lake, Tick, Tick... Boom!, Spider-Man: No Way Home, and others.

Andrew Garfield recalls his mother's demise

Andrew Garfield recently spoke to the UK’s Channel 4, Andrew Garfield recently recalled the time when he learnt about his mother's demise while he was shooting for his film, Tick Tick Boom. Opening up about the grief post his mother's demise, he stated how difficult and yet strange it was because it felt quite unique when it happened.

“It is very, very difficult, I think with a loss like that the world gets rearranged and I say that knowing I am not unique in that experience. It’s so strange because it feels very unique when it is happening, it feels like, ‘oh my God, I’m the only person that’s ever lost their mother’, because it does feel so lonely and precise," he said.

Adding to it, he also mentioned how it felt like a precise agony and added how he wasn't able to and didn't want to do anything for a period of time. Stating further, he revealed how he was kind of wasted and the world didn’t make sense because he missed her greatly. He even hoped it never made sense because he wanted to miss her.

“It feels just like a precise agony and for a period of time I didn’t want to, and I wasn’t able to, do anything. I was kind of wasted and the world didn’t make sense, and it still doesn’t, because I miss her greatly, and I hope it never makes sense because I always want to miss her.”

Furthermore, the actor also shared words of praise for his mother and mentioned how she was all about small kindnesses in life. He then stated that if he was short-tempered with someone, having a rough day, he would feel his mother's hand on his shoulder and would hear her say his name. In response to that, he stated, "‘Hey, sorry, that was a bit rude of me.’ I hope she never takes a handoff my shoulder in that way.”

Image: AP