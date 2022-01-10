Andrew Garfield Bags His First Golden Globe Award For Musical Drama 'Tick, Tick... Boom!'

The night of January 9 witnessed several artists being recognized for their contribution to films and series over the years by the 79th edition of the Golden Globes Awards in Beverley Hills, California. From Nicole Kidman to Michaela Jae Rodriguez, several actors took home the prestigious award while some wrote history with their win. Adding to the list is actor Andrew Garfield, who took home his first Golden Globe in the category of Best Actor in a Comedy/Musical.

Andrew Garfield wins Golden Globe

The winners of the Golden Globes award were announced and fans were more than elated to find out that The Amazing Spiderman star Andrew Garfield won his first Golden Globes for his performance in the musical drama Tick, Tick... Boom! in the category of Best Actor in a Comedy/Musical. The actor won the trophy competing against Leonardo DiCaprio for Don't Look Up, Peter Dinklage for Cyrano, Cooper Hoffman for Licorice Pizza and Anthony Ramos for In The Heights.

Directed by Lin-Manuel Miranda, the biographical musical drama is based on the life of Jonathan Larson, the creator of the iconic Broadway show Rent. The artist died at the age of 35 in 1996 on the night of Rent's first off-Broadway preview. Andrew Garfield, who started production of the movie after the death of his mother, paid a tribute to her through the film.

Twitter reacts to Andrew Garfield's win

Several fans believed that the win was a long way coming for the actor and expressed their happiness after he got the recognition that he deserved through the years. One fan pointed out the actor's hard work behind preparing for his role as they tweeted, ''Andrew Garfield learned how to sing within a year, starred in a musical as the lead, and won a golden globe for it. like if you wanna talk about talent and mastery of craft LETS TALK ABOUT IT''

Another fan wrote, ''CONGRATS TO ANDREW GARFIELD AND MJ RODRIGUEZ ON THEIR GOLDEN GLOBE WINS ABSOLUTELY DESERVED! MJ just made history and Andrew gave the performance of his career. I hope they are both delighted and celebrating their wins''. Check out more reactions from netizens here.

