Andrew Garfield's Upcoming Musical Is The Actor's Attempt To Honour His Late Mother

The Amazing Spider-Man star Andrew Garfield recently opened up about his mother's demise owing to pancreatic cancer ahead of the pandemic. At the time, Garfield was about to commence shooting for his Jonathan Larson role in the cinematic adaptation of Tick, Tick… Boom!., which he says is an attempt to pay tribute to his mother. As per The Hollywood Reporter, Andrew spoke to The New York Times recently, stating how 'every frame, every moment' and 'every breath' of the upcoming musical honours the American composer and playwright, Larson, who passed away at the age of 35 and more importantly, his mother.

Adding that she set him on a path, he mentioned his attempts to 'continue her song on the ocean' along with the wave of Jonathan's song, and have them meet in their unfinished songs. Garfield also iterated how he never wanted the movie to end since he channelised his grief into a creative act.

Andrew Garfield honours mother with upcoming musical

Speaking fondly of his mother, the Social Network actor recollected his luck in reading poems to her, with the whole family including his father and brother by her side in the final days. He also mentioned how a mother's demise is 'different' since the person who gave you life is no longer there. He further called it a 'strange head trip' saying that things have vastly changed for him.

Despite losing his mother, he reiterated that her essence still lives with him. He stated, 'in a way that maybe is even stronger'. However, Garfield was hesitant to spill details about his family, but chose to speak as losing a parent is a 'universal expereicne'. He says he is hopeful about the audience knowing her sport through Jon, which he finds 'so magical and beautiful'. He concluded by mentioning the 'privilege of his life' by being there for her as well as sharing an amazing connection with her.

More about the actor's upcoming musical

Garfield's upcoming musical drama, Tick, Tick… Boom!. is being helmed by Lin-Manuel Miranda in his feature directorial debut, which also stars Alexandra Shipp, Vanessa Hudgens, Robin de Jesús, Joshua Henry, Judith Light, and Bradley Whitford. It is based on Jonathan Larson's autobiographical musical by the same name. The movie will be up for a limited release on November 12, 2021, before it premieres digitally on Netflix on November 19, 2021. It embarks on the life of a music composer as he faces a midlife crisis, not feeling anywhere close to his dream.

