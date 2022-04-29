Andrew Garfield Puts Acting Retirement Rumours To Rest, Reveals He Is 'having A Holiday'

Hollywood actor Andrew Garfield recently made headlines after the news of him reportedly taking a break from acting made the rounds online. This news spread like wildfire when the Spider-Man actor revealed he wished to 'recalibrate and reconsider' what he wants to do in his life, in conversation with Variety. In a recent appearance on The View, however, the actor clarified what he meant, putting the rumours about his acting retirement to rest.

Andrew Garfield on retirement rumours

After the rumours about his acting retirement, Andrew Garfield recently clarified his previously made statements on The View. The actor mentioned he was 'just having a holiday' and that people often 'make a story out of nothing'. According to ET Canada, he said, "I’m retired, officially … I’m done,” he joked. “I have enough money to live in a camper van for the rest of my life. No, I don’t know where that came from. I’m just having a holiday. I think people just make a story out of nothing."

Andrew Garfield acting retirement rumours

In a recent conversation with Variety, the actor mentioned he was going to 'rest for a little bit', as he wanted to 'recalibrate and reconsider' what to do next. He also mentioned he wanted to be 'a bit ordinary' for some time, which further confirmed to netizens that he was hinting at retirement from his acting career. He told the publication:

"I’m going to rest for a little bit. I need to recalibrate and reconsider what I want to do next and who I want to be and just be a bit of a person for a while. Because as you know, that is a washing machine, that awards season … I need to just be a bit ordinary for a while."

Andrew Garfield in Tick, Tick … Boom!

The much-loved actor was recently seen in Tick, Tick … Boom!, for which he received an Oscar nomination in the Best Actor in a Leading Role category. Tick, Tick … Boom! saw Garfield take on a pivotal role alongside Vanessa Hudgens, Alexandra Shipp, Jordan Fisher and many others. The film was helmed by Lin-Manuel Miranda and followed the life of Jonathan Larson, played by Garfield.

Image: AP