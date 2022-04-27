Andrew Garfield To Take A Break From Acting To 'reconsider' What He Wants To Do Next

Hollywood star Andrew Garfield has announced a break from acting stating that he has been working nonstop for the past years. Garfield gained wider recognition for playing Spider-Man in the superhero films The Amazing Spider-Man (2012), The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014), and Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021). He received nominations for the Academy Award for Best Actor for starring as Desmond Doss in the war film Hacksaw Ridge (2016) and as Jonathan Larson in the musical Tick, Tick... Boom! (2021).

'I need to just be a bit ordinary for a while': Andrew Garfield

Recently, in a chat with Variety, Andrew Garfield said that he is ready to take a break from acting. The 38-year-old actor said that he needs to "recalibrate and reconsider what he wants to do next and who he wants to be and just be a bit of a person for a while." He added, "Because as you know, that is a washing machine, that awards season. I need to just be a bit ordinary for a while."

Andrew also opened up about the filming of the upcoming series, Under the Banner of Heaven, which is all set to release on FX on Hulu on April 28, 2022. Speaking on how he used to deal with exhausting and long schedules knowing that he has to get back to set the next day, Garfield stated, "I think it was actually a necessity for us to have game nights and go into nature and hike and you know, swim and dive and lakes and dance and eat good food so that we could really come back and fully give ourselves [to the work]". He further added, "We had to keep on taking care of ourselves so that we can take care of the story."

Garfield recalls getting his first pay from acting

Garfield recalled getting their first TV gig as he said, "I remember getting that first TV gig and knowing that I was going to get paid for acting in a way that I could pay my rent and I could have the occasional one nice meal a month". He said that he remembers going out with his friends the night he got his first pay through acting. The Spider-Man: No Way Home actor said, "I remember going out with my friends that night and just kind of celebrating. We went to a club called Turnmills. It got messy. I was so happy."

Image: Twitter/@ShanLFTV