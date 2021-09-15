Andrew Garfield Reacts To Speculations Of His Cameo In Marvel's 'Spider-Man: No Way Home'

Dubbed as one of the biggest films of the year, Marvel's forthcoming Spider-Man: No Way Home has been surrounded by rumours and speculations ever since the film's announcement. British actor Tom Holland who has managed to remain tight-lipped about the film, something he famously struggled to do with his earlier films, will don the suit for the third time. The trailer, released in August, ensued a plethora of theories and speculations from Marvel fanatics.

One of the most popular speculations that spawned from the fandom was the epic reunion of all the three actors who have donned the famous Spiderman suit namely Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield and Tom Holland. There have been no official reports regarding the same. However, the internet went haywire after images of Andrew Garfield shooting for the upcoming movie emerged and the actor has finally responded to them. Take a look.

Andrew Garfield's cameo in new 'Spiderman'

Although, neither Marvel nor actor Andrew Garfield has officially confirmed the news, purportedly, a series of pictures showing Garfeiled on the sets of Spider-Man: No Way Home have fueled the rumours. During his appearance on the popular talk show The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, the host grilled the actor on the leaked images to which he feigned a surprise and decided to put a rest to the rumour mill. He said,

''Wait, what?! I heard about it. And I did see it. And it’s a Photoshop.'' He further replied to Fallon's unwavering persistence by saying, “I am trying to manage expectations and you say, ‘No'''. The duo shared a laugh after witnessing Garfield's ordeal over answering the burning question.

Earlier, the actor denied all the rumours claiming his return to the role in an interview with Variety. Empathizing with the Marvel fanatics, Garfield stated, ''I understand why people are freaking out about the concept of that because I’m a fan as well. But it’s important for me to say on the record that this is not something I’m aware I am involved in. But I know I’m not going to be able to say anything that will convince anyone that I don’t know what’s happening."

The forthcoming third instalment of the Spider-Man series will feature Tom Holland as Peter Parker/Spider-Man, Tony Revolori as Flash Thompson, Angourie Rice as Betty Brant, Zendaya as MJ, Jacob Batalon as Ned Leeds, and Marisa Tomei as Aunt May. It is scheduled to be released on December 17.

Image: Twitter/@HOLLAND97M/AP