Andrew Garfield Reveals His 'future Spider-Man Plans' With Tom Holland And Tobey Maguire

Andrew Garfield had fans almost convinced that he was not going to be a part of Spider-Man: No Way Home and denied his appearance every time he was asked about it. After the release, the film gathered the number one spot in the world. Garfield is finally opening up about his rendezvous with other web-slingers Tom Holland and Tobey Maguire.

The concept of multiverse introduced in the No Way Home made it possible for other Spider-Man's Andrew and Tobey to help Tom's Spidey in the movie. Not only superheroes, villains like Green Goblin, Doc Ock and Electro were also bought back. Andrew in a recent interview opened up about his future plans with Spider-Mans, Tom Holland and Tobey Maguire and added he would love to work with them.

Andrew Garfield on future plans with Tom Holland and Tobey Maguire

As per ScreenRant, during the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Andrew Garfield opened up about his future plans with Tom Holland and Tobey Maguire. He said, "I would love to continue working with Tobey and with Tom. I think that kind of three-brother dynamic is so... I don't know, juicy."

Meanwhile, In an interview with TheWrap, Garfield revealed how he reacted when a photo of him and Tobey was leaked online. The actor shared that he 'freaked out' first, but Sony recommended he continue denying his involvement with the film. Garfield said, "I worked so hard to keep it secret that I was in Atlanta shooting. All these leaks were happening, and I was like, ‘Oh, my God, guys, what the hell is going on? I’m working so hard here to stay secret, and then here’s an image of me with Tobey!’ And they’re like, ‘No, no, we’re gonna keep it quiet.’ ‘OK, I’ll keep denying it.’ I was happy to do it, but it was a lot of work on everyone’s part."

Andrew Garfield wins first Golden Globe Award

Andrew Garfield recently won his first-ever Golden Globe award for his performance in the biographical musical drama film Tick, Tick... Boom! The film is based on the stage musical of the same name by Jonathan Larson, a semi-autobiographical story about Larson's writing a musical to enter the industry. Garfield won the Golden Globe Award for Best Actor – Motion Picture Musical or Comedy for his portrayal of Jonathan Larson.

