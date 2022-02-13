Andrew Garfield Reveals How 'Spider Brothers' Tom & Tobey Reacted To His Oscar Nomination

The list of Oscars 2022 nominations rolled out with films like Dune, The Power Of The Dog, Belfast and more taking the lead. Fans were also impressed with the list of actors like Kristen Stewart and Benedict Cumberbatch getting recognized for their exceptional performances at the Academy award ceremony. Similarly, fans were ecstatic to see The Amazing Spider-Man actor Andrew Garfield finally getting an Oscar nod for his role in the critically acclaimed musical drama tick, tick...BOOM!.

Earning a nomination in the Best Actor in a Leading Role category, the 38-year-old actor received an overwhelming amount of love and congratulatory wishes for his first Academy nod from his fans. However, his Spider-brothers- Tom Holland and Tobey Maguire- also reached out to him to congratulate him on his Oscar nod.

How did the Spider-Brothers react to Andrew Garfield's Oscar nod?

As per a report by People Magazine, the academy-nominated actor talked about Tom Holland and Tobey Maguire's reaction to his Oscar nod during an appearance on the Happy Sad Confused podcast. He stated, "I got a sweet, sweet text from Tom and Tobey. Very, very sweet,'' the actor continued, ''The Spider brothers are in action today and they've been very, very supportive. It's very lovely."

For the unversed, Garfield returned to his spidey suit after over seven years to make a surpirse cameo in Tom Holland's third solo outing as the neighbourhood superhero in the film Spider-Man: No Way Home. He made the cameo alongside Tobey Maguire and shocked the Marvel fanatics as their appearance was kept a secret for several months. Recently, in the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Garfield talked about returning to the iconic role once again by saying,

''I would love to continue working with Tobey and with Tom. I am definitely open to that. It would have to be something very unique, very special and serving to an audience and in service of the character." Moreover, he also commented on Spider-Man: No Way Home Oscar snub during his interview with THR by saying, ''I’m not able to comment on that, particularly. I really love that movie and I really love Amy and Jon Watts and Kevin and, obviously Tom, Zendaya and Jacob and Tobey and all the cast. That movie has been a kind of juggernaut of proportions that I don’t think any of us really expected''.