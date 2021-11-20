Andrew Garfield Reveals Who Among The Three Spider-Man Actors Is His Favourite

Andrew Garfield is spilling beans on who is his favourite actor to play the friendly neighbourhood superhero Spider-Man, and it is not him. The actor played the web-slinger in the 2012 movie The Amazing Spider-Man and its sequel, Andrew was the second actor to portray the superhero after Tobey Maguire in Sam Raimi's trilogy.

After Andrew, Tom Holland was introduced in the MCU as Spider-Man.

Andrew Garfield reveals his favourite Spider-Man

As per ScreenRant, during a GQ video where Andrew Garfield went undercover online to respond to fans, he found a tweet from a person named Sam saying that Tobey Maguire was better at playing Peter Parker than Spider-Man, Andrew Garfield was better at playing Spider-Man, and Tom Holland was a good mix of both. Reacting to the tweet, Andrew shared who was his personal favourite.

He said, "Cool, man. Fine. Whatever. Like, cool. That’s your opinion, bro. Climb a tree. Tobey’s my favorite, right? Cuz that’s my childhood… I think I watched the first Spider-Man film back to back like three times with my friend Terry… And we were just incredibly high and we would, like, do the lines to each other and he was just cracking up in my face saying, “you’ll never play Spider-Man.” And now, Sam, here we are."

Meanwhile, the trailer of the Spider-Man: No Way Home has been creating quite a buz ever since it was released. Fans are convinced that Andrew and Tobey will be making a cameo in the movie, however, nothing has been confirmed yet. On the other hand, several villains from the previous Spider-Man franchise are confirmed to be making appearances in No Way Home. Villians like Alfred Molina's Dr. Otto Octavius, aka Doctor Octopus, Willem Dafoe's Green Goblin, Jamie Foxx' Electro, Thomas Haden Church's Sandman and Dr. Curt Connors, a.k.a. the Lizard will be returning to the franchise.

The movie is all set to release on December 17, under phase four of MCU and will feature some crazy multiverse action. The movie also stars Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch, Jacob Batalon, Jon Favreau, Marisa Tomei, J. B. Smoove, Benedict Wong and more.

Image: Instagram/@andrew_garfield83/@tobey.maguire2/@tomholland