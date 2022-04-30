Andrew Garfield Reveals Who He Was Texting In Viral Photo Post Will Smith's Oscar Slap

Spider-Man star Andrew Garfield finally reacted to his viral meme from the Oscars 2022, wherein he was seen texting on his cellphone moments after the infamous Oscar feud between will Smith and Chris Rock. The Tick, Tick ... Boom! star revealed he felt bad about being caught distracted on camera while the show was still going on.

During his appearance on The View, via ET Canada, the actor said his phone was buzzing with curious people wanting to know what the room's atmosphere was like. He admitted feeling embarrassed about his texting as Kevin Costner was presenting the nominees for Best Director at that time.

Andrew Garfield reveals who he was texting post Will Smith-Chris Rock Oscar feud

As the hosts asked Garfield about the viral moment, he responded, "So, I feel so bad because, you know, Kevin Costner’s introducing the director nominees in the most beautiful and elegant way, and I’m like ‘There’s no way I’m gonna be on camera during this."

He continued, "And everyone’s texting me, asking me, you know, what they’re asking me, like what the vibe in the room is. At that moment, my friends took priority over Kevin. But I feel really bad about that."

Reacting to the whole Oscar fiasco and his take on it, Garfield said, "Everything’s been said. There’s no need for me to weigh in on that." He added, "Every possible version of the discussion has happened, and I have no interest in adding my voice to something that’s already been so well-spoken (about)."

Meanwhile, Will Smith was spotted at Mumbai's Kalina airport earlier this month. According to reports, the King Richard star hasn't apologised to Chris Rock personally yet, and only released a public statement apologising for his actions. Chris' mother, Rose Rock, also expressed her thoughts on the feud and said, "I feel really bad that he never apologised."

(Image: AP)