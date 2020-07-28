The Chainsmokers' Andrew Taggart & Chantel Jeffries Make Their Relationship Official

On Monday, July 27, American DJ Chantel Jeffries confirmed her romantic relationship with Andrew Taggart, the lead artist of The Chainsmokers. The model-actor took to her Instagram handle to share a kissing picture of the couple. Chantel Jeffries captioned the romantic post with a simple emoji, writing: "ðŸ¥º". Take a look at the Instagram post here.

Chantel Jeffries confirms relationship with Andrew Taggart

Chantel Jeffries shared two photos of herself cuddled up next to the Closer hitmaker, Andrew. In the first picture, the couple can be seen exchanging a passionate kiss during a sunset dinner, while another shows Jeffries resting her head on Taggart's shoulder as the two smile for the camera. While the actor stunned in a tube top with quirky design, Chantel Jeffries' boyfriend donned a simple black shirt with linking pattern design.

Celebrities call them 'so cute'

Within minutes of the Instagram post's upload, the star's famous followers quickly overloaded the comments section with love and support. Model Cindy Kimberly wrote, "I feel like a child when they see their parents kiss â¤ï¸". "ðŸ˜ðŸ˜ðŸ˜ðŸ˜," wrote Winnie Harlow, while reality star Natalie Halcro gushed, "So cute! ðŸ˜â¤ï¸". Paris Hilton also commented on the picture saying, "So happy for you sis! Love you two together!". Check out some more celebrity comments.

Image Source: Clinton Jeffries Instagram Comment Section

During the Super Bowl Party, in February, Chantel Jeffries and Andrew Taggart were captured dancing together behind the DJ booth. The model also posted pictures of her hanging out with Taggart and his The Chainsmokers bandmate, Alex Pall, on her Instagram, writing in the caption, "Killing it @storymiami x @tao." Last month, Jeffries and Taggart were spotted leaving a restaurant in Los Angeles with Alex Pall, 35, and another woman on what appeared to be a double date.

In January, Chantel Jeffries and DJ Diplo had sparked romance rumours, when Jeffries shared a slideshow of photos on Instagram. Here, the artist was seen wearing an orange bikini and resting on a circular bed. In the last photo of the slideshow, Diplo can be seen behind the camera taking photos of Jeffries. “V chill & ready to hear good music tn,” Jeffries wrote.

