Angelina Jolie & Brad Pitt Reach An Agreement Over $164 Million French Chateau

Former dream couple Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's legal battle over $164 million French estates finally seem to have reached a settlement. According to court papers filed Tuesday, Pitt alleged that Jolie used devious means to try to cut him out of a lucrative real estate deal involving a posh estate they co-owned in France. The claims of the alleged deal came after the duo attorneys went back to court on Monday in yet another court hearing in their long-running custody dispute over their children.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt reach an agreement

As per Page Six, Brad Pitt filed a lawsuit against his ex-wife Angelina Jolie over a dispute regarding their $164 million Chateau Miraval in Correns, France. Pitt alleged that Jolie tried to sell off her 50% stake in the $164 million estates in Correns, France, without giving Pitt the first option to buy her out. According to the court papers, Miraval is owned by Quimicum, a company in which Pitt originally held a 60% share through his company Mondo Bongo, while Jolie held 40% through her company Nouvel.

Three years before their split in 2016, Pitt transferred 10% of the estate from Mondo Bongo to Jolie’s Nouvel, making them equal shareholders. Sources told Page Six that as part of their agreement, the now estranged couple also agreed to ask each other for permission before selling their shares. Now as per TMZ, a judge has signed off on Brad and Angelina’s agreement to allow the humanitarian/actor to sell her share of the France estate to a third party.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are currently battling in court over the custody of their children. The couple share six children together, three of whom were adopted internationally. The duo were a couple for almost 12 years before separating and was known by couple came 'Brangelina'. The duo got close to each other on the sets of the movie Mr. & Mrs. Smith, while Pitt was married to Jennifer Aniston at the time. Jolie and Pitt married on August 23, 2014, at their estate Château Miraval in Correns, France. After two years of marriage, the couple separated on September 15, 2016. On September 19, Jolie filed for divorce citing irreconcilable differences.

