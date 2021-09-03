Angelina Jolie Announces Her Book 'Know Your Rights And Claim Them: A Guide For Youth'

Angelina Jolie recently announced that her upcoming book, Know Your Rights and Claim Them: A Guide for Youth is all set to get published. She further added a note on social media for all her fans explaining the importance of equal rights and announced that she will soon be interacting with some young people, who have been fighting for their rights for years. She even hoped that her book will be helpful to everyone in making them aware of their rights and how to claim them.

Angelina Jolie opens up about equal rights in her upcoming book

Angelina Jolie recently took to her official Instagram handle and informed everyone about the release of her upcoming book, Know Your Rights and Claim Them: A Guide for Youth. She further added pictures of people from different parts of the world with whom she will be interacting with on a Zoom call. In the caption, she made her fans aware that as young people, their rights had equal status to the rights of an adult and they should have the power to claim them. Adding to it, she also mentioned that she has been working on her book over the last few years that aimed to help young people.

She wrote, “Here's a truth you may not know: As a young person, your rights have equal status to the rights of an adult. Not when you reach adulthood, or leave home, or get your first job, but now. Whoever you are, wherever you live - your life is of equal value to any adult, or any other young person on the planet. Children have rights just as adults do and they should have the power and agency to claim them. Over the last couple of years I have been working with @amnesty and Geraldine Van Bueren QC on a book that aims to help young people do just this. In the production of this book, I have been humbled to meet young people who have been fighting for rights for years. I'll be speaking with a couple of them over Zoom today at 1830 BST/10:30 AM PST. Tap the link in my bio to register for the event or order the book online. We hope that this guide, and the online series we are launching on @amnesty, will help many of you in knowing your rights and claiming them.”

