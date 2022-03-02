The crisis between Russia and Ukraine has become a major topic of concern across the entire world. In the latest update to the grim situation, Russian forces have reportedly escalated their attacks on urban areas of Ukraine. On Tuesday, March 1, the Russian troops bombarded the central square in Ukraine's second-biggest city and Kyiv's main TV tower.

People began feeling the war in Ukraine ever since the attacks escalated. Many Ukrainian citizens, especially women and children, moved to neighbouring countries. As the number of these refugees in Ukraine's neighbouring countries have begun to rise, Hollywood actor Angelina Jolie expressed her concern over the same. She also revealed the number of refugees might increase to four million if the situation gets worsen.

Taking to Instagram, Angelina Jolie recent expressed her concern over the Ukrainians fleeing their country amid the Ukrain-Russia war. The actor, along with UNHRC, the UN Refugee Agency, shared some pictures from Ukraine's borders, including the Slovak-Ukrainian border and Ukrainian-Hungarian border. Sharing the photos, Angelina Jolie mentioned the number of refugees moving to Ukraine's neighbouring countries has already reached half a million. If the situation escalates, the estimates may go up to four million. She wrote, "More than half a million people have fled Ukraine to neighbouring countries in the past several days. UNHCR estimates it may be up to 4 million if the situation escalates further." "It is critical that receiving countries continue to welcome all those fleeing conflict and insecurity," she added.

Angelina Jolie prays for the people of Ukraine

Last week, Angelina Jolie shared she, along with her UNHRC colleagues, mentioned they will do their best to protect the basic human rights of those who fled Ukraine amid the Russia-Ukraine crisis. She also mentioned she is praying for the people of Ukraine. The actor wrote, "Like many of you, I’m praying for the people in Ukraine. My focus along with my @refugees colleagues is that everything possible is done to ensure the protection and basic human rights of those displaced, and refugees in the region. We have already seen reports of casualties and people starting to flee their homes to seek safety. It is too soon to know what will happen, but the significance of this moment - for the people of Ukraine, and for the international rule of law - cannot be overstated."

Image: AP/Instagram/@angelinajolie