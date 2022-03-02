In a warning to President Vladimir Putin, the US has planned to announce a ban on Russian aircraft from its airspace in retaliation for the invasion of Ukraine, according to AP News Report. Over the Russia-Ukraine war matter, US President Joe Biden cautioned President Putin and said that Russian President Vladimir Putin’s aggression wouldn’t be contained to Ukraine. Amid a wide range of sanctions that the US has announced, the ban would come on top of it.

"When dictators do not pay a price for their aggression, they cause more chaos,” said Joe Biden.

“Throughout our history, we’ve learned this lesson — when dictators do not pay a price for their aggression, they cause more chaos,” said Biden while adding, “They keep moving. And, the costs and threats to America and the world keep rising.”

Biden says 'alternative to sanctions against Russia would be third world war'

Earlier, US President Joe Biden had said that any alternative to sanctions against Russia over the Ukraine invasion would be the Third World War. In an interview with blogger Brian Tyler Cohen, Biden was quoted saying, "You have two options. Start a Third World War, go to war with Russia, physically. Or two, make sure that the country that acts so contrary to international law ends up paying a price for having done it". The video was posted on Cohen's YouTube page on Saturday.

Prior to the statement, the US President had reportedly instructed Secretary of State Antony Blinken to release around the $350 million in immediate support to Ukraine's security and defence, said White House in a new memo on Friday (local time). It is to mention that Biden signed a memorandum to release up to $600 million in assistance for Ukraine. Out of the total amount, at least $250 million is in overall assistance and the remaining $350 "in defence articles and services of the Department of Defense, and military education and training, and to make the determinations required under such section to direct such a drawdown.

Russia-Ukraine war: Russian forces escalate attacks on Ukraine’s civilian areas

In the latest update to the grim situation, it has been reported that Russian forces have escalated their attacks on crowded urban areas Tuesday, bombarding the central square in Ukraine’s second-biggest city and Kyiv’s main TV tower in what the country’s president called a blatant campaign of terror.

People have also started fleeing the war in Ukraine for the safety of European border towns including citizens of countries in Africa, Asia and the Mideast, people whose lives have been upended along with those of Ukrainians but who in some cases say they are experiencing mistreatment.

(With AP inputs)