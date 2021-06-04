Last Updated:

Angelina Jolie Fans Celebrate Her Birthday By Pouring In Wishes On Twitter

Hollywood actor Angelina Jolie is celebrating her 46th birthday on June 4. Angelina's fans have thus taken Twitter by storm with wishes on her special day.

Angelina Jolie

Hollywood actor Angelina Jolie celebrates her 46th birthday on June 4. The actor has been crowned as one of the most beautiful women in the world and her significance in Hollywood has not yet faded. The actor ventured into the Hollywood industry as a child actor and has not looked back ever since. From doing action movies to lending her voice for animated characters, she has done it all in her extensive career spanning two decades. The actor has also been the recipient of several prestigious awards including an Academy Award and three Golden Globes Awards. On Angelina Jolie's birthday, her fans made sure to make the day memorable for the diva by making #HappyBirthdayAngelinaJolie trend on Twitter.

Twitterati take the internet by storm with wishes on Angelina Jolie's birthday

Some netizens recalled her journey in the entertainment industry while some just wished the gorgeous actor as she turned a year older. Her fans left no stone unturned to make the Mr and Mrs Smith star's birthday special. Let's take a look at some of the birthday wishes that caught our attention.

One user wished the actor by saying that Angelina is ageing just like fine wine.

One of her fans jotted down the awards the actor has received for her versatility in acting and wished her a very happy birthday.

Another user shared a collage picture of the amount of humanitarian work that she has done over the years and called her an icon who has not just taken up acting but also social work.

One of her fans made a list of the movies in which she managed to impress the world with her performance.

One fan shared a character look of Angelina from her movie Eternal to wish the "Queen" a happy birthday.

Take a look at some more birthday wishes for the actor by her fans on Twitter.

A look at Angelina Jolie's movies

Angelina Jolie has an impressive array of roles under her belt. She is one popular actor in the film industry with credits including movies such as Salt, Wanted, Lara Croft: Tomb Raider, Original Sin and Maleficent among many others. The actor was last seen in the movie Those Who Wish Me Dead which released in May 2021. She will next be seen as Thena in the MCU superhero movie Eternals which is slated to release in November 2021. 

