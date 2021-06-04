Angelina Jolie Fans Celebrate Her Birthday By Pouring In Wishes On Twitter

Hollywood actor Angelina Jolie celebrates her 46th birthday on June 4. The actor has been crowned as one of the most beautiful women in the world and her significance in Hollywood has not yet faded. The actor ventured into the Hollywood industry as a child actor and has not looked back ever since. From doing action movies to lending her voice for animated characters, she has done it all in her extensive career spanning two decades. The actor has also been the recipient of several prestigious awards including an Academy Award and three Golden Globes Awards. On Angelina Jolie's birthday, her fans made sure to make the day memorable for the diva by making #HappyBirthdayAngelinaJolie trend on Twitter.

Twitterati take the internet by storm with wishes on Angelina Jolie's birthday

Some netizens recalled her journey in the entertainment industry while some just wished the gorgeous actor as she turned a year older. Her fans left no stone unturned to make the Mr and Mrs Smith star's birthday special. Let's take a look at some of the birthday wishes that caught our attention.

One user wished the actor by saying that Angelina is ageing just like fine wine.

The QUEEN 👑💅🏻 Ageing LikeFine Wine.

Happy That She Exists!#HappyBirthdayAngelinaJolie pic.twitter.com/82PDZzHKOY — Vaishali Dutta 💅🏻👑 (@vaishpdf) June 4, 2021

One of her fans jotted down the awards the actor has received for her versatility in acting and wished her a very happy birthday.

Happy 46th Birthday to one of the best actress, filmmaker, humanitarian who has been won a lot of awards in her filmography because of her Versatility in acting and Oscar & Golden Globe award winner, the one and only, Angelina Jolie. 💕#HappyBirthdayAngelinaJolie #AngelinaJolie pic.twitter.com/85lxwLDuo6 — 𝓢𝓱𝓪𝓰𝓰𝔂 (@risingstarJr) June 4, 2021

Another user shared a collage picture of the amount of humanitarian work that she has done over the years and called her an icon who has not just taken up acting but also social work.

This is the Birthday of world damois actress. She is an icon from acting to social work. She always spread awareness about social uplifting. C is MY favourite

Happy Birthday Angelina Jolie #HappyBirthdayAngelinaJolie #AngelinaJolie#TomRaider#Thena .@Anjalina_julie pic.twitter.com/kl4MxPEBPN — @kreatlylingdoh44 (@kreatlylingdoh1) June 4, 2021

One of her fans made a list of the movies in which she managed to impress the world with her performance.

Happy 46th Birthday Angelina Jolie! 🎂🎉 Hopefully she will have a wonderful day. Angelina Jolie has done some classic movies down the years and trust me, Lara Croft Tomb Raider, Kung Fu Panda 2 and Salt are the best movies she's done. #HappyBirthdayAngelinaJolie pic.twitter.com/9PQXESQMkS — Jay T. Bro (@S23Pinzi) June 4, 2021

One fan shared a character look of Angelina from her movie Eternal to wish the "Queen" a happy birthday.

Take a look at some more birthday wishes for the actor by her fans on Twitter.

#HappyBirthdayAngelinaJolie

So many many returns of the day hottest princess...you create and serving prosperity very significantly..

Proud being gem of #AngelinaJolie pic.twitter.com/XiS0y9creT — Elon Sagar (@elon_sagar) June 4, 2021

Happy birthday to best women in the world #HappyBirthdayAngelinaJolie pic.twitter.com/EaAouEr09N — Priyanka (@AnGeLiNaJooLi) June 4, 2021

One of those few actors with an extremely expressive pair of eyes, Here's wishing the gorgeous #AngelinaJolie a very happy birthday🎂. Wishing you health and happiness. Have a fabulous day and year ahead. #HappyBirthdayAngelinaJolie pic.twitter.com/m0A3fXRpo8 — Ramya Varma 😇 (@rvarma83) June 4, 2021

The Queen/Angel named Angelina Jolie was born today, June 4. Happiest Birthday to the most beautiful actress in Hollywood! 🎉.Without you Angelina Jolie, there would be no Fangies. We love you! ❤️ 🎂. Have a blast! Happy 46th!🥳#AngelinaJolie #HappyBirthdayAngelinaJolie pic.twitter.com/qq20fnlF8Q — Clara (@araclarajane) June 3, 2021

Happiest Birthday to this woman whom i loved since Lara Croft era ❤️ and still love her istg#HappyBirthdayAngelinaJolie pic.twitter.com/jAuYBjLYJ7 — Ria (Chaeyonii) 🍓 (@eyeScreams_) June 4, 2021

A look at Angelina Jolie's movies

Angelina Jolie has an impressive array of roles under her belt. She is one popular actor in the film industry with credits including movies such as Salt, Wanted, Lara Croft: Tomb Raider, Original Sin and Maleficent among many others. The actor was last seen in the movie Those Who Wish Me Dead which released in May 2021. She will next be seen as Thena in the MCU superhero movie Eternals which is slated to release in November 2021.

