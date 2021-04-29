Angelina Jolie On Playing Hannah: ‘I Am Drawn To Broken People Who Find Their Way Forward’

Hollywood actor Angelina Jolie is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming film, Those Who Wish Me Dead. In the movie, the Maleficent actor portrays the role of Hannah Faber, a smokejumper who is dealing with post-traumatic stress disorder following a tragedy she blames herself for. Now, in a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Angelina Jolie candidly spoke about the reason that made her grab the film.

Jolie revealed that it was the human side of this Taylor Sheridan directorial that convinced the Mr & Mrs. Smith star to nod yes to the project. The actor explained that she gets drawn to people who are broken and have gone through a difficult phase. The way people find their way out of the problem and overcome it is something that keeps the star motivated.

She said, as an artist, it is very healing for her to essay a character like Hannah Faber. According to Angelina Jolie, Hannah has been very healing for her, because she gets so broken but then she stands right back up. Talking more about the film, Jolie added that on its surface, the movie feels like a great thriller to her like a great adventure across an unusual terrain inside a great fire.

However, underneath it, the movie is very emotional as it is about people who have a great impact on each other as they change each other, she added. For her, all the characters in the film go through fire both emotionally and practically. Apart from Jolie, Those Who Wish Me Dead also features Nicholas Hoult and Aidan Gillen in pivotal roles.

About Those Who Wish Me Dead’s plot

The movie revolves around the life of a young teenage boy who witnesses the murder of his father near a large national forest. The assassins are looking for the boy to silence him when the boy meets a veteran fire warden and a wilderness survival expert who gives him shelter. The duo must survive a deadly blaze as the threat continues to lurk around them. Those Who Wish Me Dead will hit the theatres and also stream on HBO Max from May 14 onwards.

