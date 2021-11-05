Last Updated:

Angelina Jolie Overwhelmed At Prop Gun Killing Cinematographer At Alec Baldwin's Rust Film

Angelina Jolie reacted to the shooting on Alec Baldwin-starrer 'Rust' sets that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and said handing of guns was 'serious.'

The shooting incident on the sets of Alec Baldwin-starrring and produced Rust, that led to the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins has been among the shocking tragedies in recent times. There have been strong reactions from many celebrities around the world, and the latest to react to it was Angelina Jolie. The actor was saddened by the tragedy.   

She also sent out strength to the family of the cinematographer. The Mr & Mrs Smith star shared that it was hard for her to imagine what the family might be going through. Angelina said the handling of weapons on movie sets had to be taken seriously.  

Angelina Jolie reacts to shooting on Rust movie sets by Alec Baldwin

Angelina Jolie, in an interview with The Times, said that the grief and tragedy of the accident was 'quite overwhelming'. The actor shared that she has always has been 'very careful' in such cases since she had to deal with guns in many of her movies.  The 46-year-old, who has served as a director in multiple films, added that she used to follow 'certain procedures' on the ventures she helmed.

Among the recent statements to the shooting incident came from Dwayne Johnson. The wrestler-turned Hollywood star, in an interview with Variety, pledged to stop using real guns on his production ventures. 

Among the other statements that made headlines recently was of the armorer on the sets of Rust. Hannah Gutierrez, who was in charge of the weapon during the filming, alleged that someone could have planted a live round in the gun that  Alec Baldwin fired. The incident had taken place on October 21 at the Bonanza Creek Ranch in Bonanza City of New Mexico in the United States of America.

Gutierrez said that she had locked the guns up and that she had issued directions to her team to keep an eye on the cart that carried the weapons. She also said that she 'always inspected the rounds'. Gutierrez added that she had performed the firearms training for Alec Baldwin and that one of her instructions was to not point the gun at any person. 

