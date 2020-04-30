'Irrfan Khan Stood Out For His Generosity As An Artist': Angelina Jolie Remembers The Star

In a shocking state of events, Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan passed away yesterday at the age of 53 at Mumbai’s Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital and Medical Research Institute due to a colon infection. Since the news of Irrfan Khan’s untimely demise flared all over the internet, Hollywood and Bollywood celebrities from all walks of life paid their tribute to the legendary actor and shared condolences with the bereaved family. Recently, Irrfan Khan’s A Mighty Heart co-star, Angelina spoke about the actor’s enigma and expressed her sadness over his demise. Read details.

In an interview with a leading news daily, Angelina Jolie spoke about Irrfan Khan’s work ethic on set and revealed that she was privileged to have worked with the actor for A Mighty Heart. Adding to the same, Angelina Jolie revealed that Irrfan Khan stood out for his generosity as an artist, which made it a pleasure to work in any scene with him. Furthermore, Angelina Jolie revealed that she still remembers the intensity of his commitment, and equally his smile. Angelina Jolie also shared her condolences and sympathy to his family, friends, and all admirers of his work, in India and around the world.

Here is a statement released by his team upon his passing

“I trust, I have surrendered”; These were the some of the many words that Irrfan expressed in a heart felt note he wrote in 2018 opening up about his fight with cancer. And a man of few words and an actor of silent expressions with his deep eyes and his memorable actions on screen. It’s saddening that this day, we have to bring forward the news of him passing away. Irrfan was a strong soul, someone who fought till the very end and always inspired everyone who came close to him. After having been struck by lightning in 2018 with the news of a rare cancer, he took life soon after as it came and he fought the many battles that came with it. Surrounded by his love, his family for whom he most cared about, he left for heaven abode, leaving behind truly a legacy of his own. We all pray and hope that he is at peace. And to resonate and part with his words he had said, “As if I was tasting life for the first time, the magical side of it”.

