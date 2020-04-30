Irrfan Khan Gets Glowing Tribute From US Envoy To India; 'His Loss Will Be Deeply Felt'

United States Ambassador to India Ken Juster condoled the death of Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan who passed away on Wednesday at a private hospital in Mumbai. "Our heartfelt condolences and prayers go to the family and friends of Irrfan Khan, renowned and respected Indian film actor. He was a true talent in the cinema industry, and his loss will be deeply felt," Juster said in a tweet.

Our heartfelt condolences and prayers go to the family and friends of Irrfan Khan, renowned and respected Indian film actor. He was a true talent in the cinema industry, and his loss will be deeply felt. #RIPIrrfanKhan. pic.twitter.com/OqF4BV2JKf — Ken Juster (@USAmbIndia) April 29, 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences on the death of actor Irrfan Khan on Wednesday. He said that his sudden demise is a loss to the world of cinema and theatre. Taking to Twitter, the Prime Minister said that he will be remembered for his versatile performances across different mediums. PM Modi further said that his thoughts are with the family, friends and admirers of Irrfan Khan and he prays that the actor's soul rests in peace.

Irrfan Khan’s demise is a loss to the world of cinema and theatre. He will be remembered for his versatile performances across different mediums. My thoughts are with his family, friends and admirers. May his soul rest in peace. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 29, 2020

Irrfan Khan passed away on Wednesday in Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, where he was being treated for a colon infection. The actor in 2018 had announced that he’d been diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumour. He was 53. Irrfan was last seen on screen in 'Angrezi Medium'. He was not a part of the film's promotions owing to his ill health.

In India, his most famous films include his debut, the Academy Award-nominated Salaam Bombay!, Maqbool (2004), Paan Singh Tomar (2011), The Lunchbox (2013), Haider (2014), Gunday (2014), Piku (2015) and Talvar (2015) and Hindi Medium (2017). Irrfan was also globally recognised for his performance in films like 'Slumdog Millionaire', 'Inferno' and 'Life of Pi'. Irrfan was regarded as one of the finest actors in Hindi cinema.

