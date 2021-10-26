Angelina Jolie Reveals During Her Visit To India In 2006: 'never Felt Like An Outsider'

Actor Angelina Jolie got candid about her experience in India during her visit in 2006 for shooting. The actor was in the country to film her 2007 drama A Mighty Heart which also featured Irrfan Khan and Archie Panjabi in pivotal roles. She soon to make her Marvel debut on November 5 as she plays the role of Thena in Chloé Zhao's Eternals.

During an interview with Hindustan Times, the 46-year-old actor recalled her visit to India back in 2006 and opened up about the memorable experience. She stated that India has a prominent presence of 'Humanity'. She also believed that no matter the place, everyone is bound to feel right where they are. The actor had engaged in several tourist activities during her stay where she visited several places and met many people whom she recalled are her 'great friends'. She further added that she never felt like an outsider.

During her 2006 visit to India for the movie A Mighty Heart, the actor visited Elephanta Island as she took a ferry from Gateway of India in Mumbai with her then-husband actor Brad Pitt and their kids. The couple were surrounded by fans during their appearance in Mumbai. The duo also rode an autorickshaw during their visit to Pune and took a tour around.

Further in the interview, Jolie talked about the Bollywood connection in her upcoming Marvel movie. Actor Kumail Nanjiani will be seen making his MCU debut as Kingo in Eternals. After laughing out the possibility of entering Bollywood as she was not sure if she would do well, Jolie gushed about Nanjiani's scenes in the movie and revealed that the cast would get excited when he rehearsed the sequences. She believed that the scenes were a 'great addition' to the movie.

More on Eternals

Directed by Chloé Zhao, the film also features Gemma Chan as Sersi, Richard Madden as Ikaris, Kumail Nanjiani as Kingo, Lauren Ridloff as Makkari, Barry Keoghan as Druig and Kit Harington as Dane Whitman. Marvel's Eternals is all set to release in theatres on November 5 in the US and in India, coinciding with Diwali.

Image: AP