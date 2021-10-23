Angelina Jolie Talks About Joining 'Eternals' Cast, Says 'It's Very Inclusive & Diverse'

As the Eternals Premiere in Los Angeles on October 18 took the internet by storm, actor Angelina Jolie talked about the reason behind joining the cast of the film. She also opened up about how she was offered superhero roles in the past, but she decided died to consider it only when she was offered the role of Thena in Eternals.

Eternals is a 2021 American epic superhero movie and the 26th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). the movie stars an ensemble cast of actors, including Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Lauren Ridloff, Barry Keoghan, Don Lee, Kumail Nanjiani, Lia McHugh, Brian Tyree Henry, Harish Patel, Kit Harington, Salma Hayek, and Angelina Jolie.

Angelina Jolie and Salma Hayek on choosing to be a part of Eternals cast

According to the reports by Screenrant, Angelina Jolie opened up about how she was offered superhero roles in the past but she considered taking it when she was offered a role in Eternals and stated that the character made her want to be a part of the film. She also stated the sole reason behind joining the cast of the film.

"And Thena... It was really this family I wanted to be a part of. When I understood what this film was going to be and who this group was, what this group would represent and how inclusive and diverse [it was], I felt that's what it always should have been. It's what I wanted to be, and to figure out my part in it was secondary; figuring out who I'd be. But I just wanted to be with this family. And I trust this director," Jolie said.

On the other hand, even Salma Hayek is making her superhero debut with the film and spoke about how her character felt like "the right one" and "at the right time." She praised the director of the film, Chloé Zhao, and stated how much she loved her and that it was very meaningful that it's at this time, that she can be in her 50s and be a superhero, and be Mexican-Arab and be a superhero, and be part of this eclectic family.

Hayek also revealed that when she joined the cast, it was only Angelina Jolie who signed the film prior to her and added how it made her excited.

