Angelina Jolie Reveals She Turned Down Big Superhero Movie Before 'Eternals'

Angelina Jolie will soon be making her Marvel Cinematic Universe debut through the superhero movie Eternals. Jolie revealed that she wasn't interested in the superhero film genre and had turned down a big superhero movie before signing up to feature in Eternals. Marvel Studios' upcoming movie Eternals will introduce a whole new team of superheroes who have been on Earth for thousands of years. The movie is helmed by Academy Award-winning filmmaker Chloé Zhao, and the film features a star-studded ensemble, including Jolie, who plays one of the celestials, Thena.

Angelina Jolie reveals she turned down a big superhero movie

In an interview with Empire, Jolie revealed that she usually didn't prefer doing superhero or sci-fi movies but she felt that the MCU's project was 'something else' and very 'character-driven'. The actress then added that she was earlier approached for a different high-profile superhero project before Eternals, which she turned down because of the aforementioned reason, maintaining that superhero films are "not usually what I'm looking to do. However, Jolie persisted to be tight-lipped on what the role or project was or who landed the role after her.

Recently, Salma Hayek who stars as Ajak in the movie also spoke about her role and said that she was surprised to have bagged a role in the superhero movie. As per People, Hayek in an interview with AARP said, "I was shocked to get that role in my 50s. I felt a sense of gratitude and excitement, not only for this but for what it meant about the possibilities for the future."

The movie chronicles the Eternals, an immortal alien race, emerge from hiding after thousands of years to protect Earth from their evil counterparts, the Deviants. Zhao's superhero movie features a star-studded ensemble that includes Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Lia McHugh, Brian Tyree Henry, Lauren Ridloff, Barry Keoghan, Don Lee, Harish Patel, Kit Harington, Salma Hayek, and Angelina Jolie. The first trailer of the movie was dropped in May and the final dropped in September this year. Eternals is scheduled to release in theatres on November 5, 2021.

Image: Instagram/@zrexcomics/AP