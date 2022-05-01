Hollywood actor Angelina Jolie often takes to social media to speak up about important issues and has also shown her solidarity with Ukrainians amid the ongoing Russian invasion of the country. The actor was recently spotted in Lviv, a city in Ukraine, on Saturday and pictures of her in the city went viral on social media. On Sunday however, the actor was rushed to a bomb shelter in the country during her visit amid the Russian invasion, and the video has been going viral.

Angelina Jolie rushed to a bomb shelter in Ukraine

On Sunday, May 1, 2022, Mr. and Mrs. Smith fame Angelina Jolie was rushed to a bomb shelter for safety in Ukraine, amid the Russian invasion of the country. The actor, along with her entourage rushed to safety as air raid sirens blared in Lviv. Clips of her and her team surfaced online, and she was seen walking swiftly in a white t-shirt, and jacket.

Watch videos of Angelina Jolie in Ukraine here

Angelina Jolie had to go in a bomb shelter 🤦🏻‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/PsWUEHLGTn — meri (@smolmscuddles) April 30, 2022

Jolie runs for bomb shelter during an air raid alert.#Ukraine️#PutinIsaWarCriminal pic.twitter.com/YHHCs4MD8s — Nurlana Khalil 🇺🇦 (@NuNurlanax) April 30, 2022

Before she was rushed to a bomb shelter, the actor was spotted paying a visit to injured children and orphans in the Donetsk region, according to Business Standard. She was seen posing with those impacted by the Russia-Ukraine war and interacted with him on his visit to the country.

Have a look at the pictures here:

Angelina Jolie visits injured children at a hospital in the Donetsk region. pic.twitter.com/MmWpaWZv0B — Scorpio Man (@scorpiomangroup) May 1, 2022

The Maleficent actor was first spotted in the city on Saturday, in an all-grey look as she made her way to a cafe in Lviv. She was recognised by several fans, who approached her for pictures and autographs. The actor has not yet posted anything about her trip on social media.

Angelina Jolie, yerinden, yurdundan olan Ukraynalılar’a destek için Lviv’de pic.twitter.com/oXkBjIYMSP — Burak Pehlivan (@bpehlivan) April 30, 2022

Angelina Jolie in Yemen

Before her trip to Ukraine, Jolie made her way to Yemen to interact with those who had been displaced due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. She lent her support to 'desperately need peace' as she took to her social media account to share glimpses from her trip. She captioned the post, "As we continue to watch the horrors unfolding in Ukraine, and call for an immediate end to the conflict and humanitarian access, I’m here in Yemen to support people who also desperately need peace."

Image: Instagram/@angelinajolie, Twitter/@NuNurlanax