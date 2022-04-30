Angelina Jolie Spotted In Ukraine's Lviv As Russia's Military Offensive Continues

Popular Hollywood actor Angelina Jolie often takes to social media to spread awareness and stand up for causes she believes in and had recently been showing her solidarity with Ukrainians and all those impacted by the ongoing Russian invasion.

The actor was recently spotted in Lviv, a city in Ukraine. Pictures from her visit have been going viral on social media, and the actor has become the talk of the town.

Angelina Jolie spotted in Ukraine amid Russian invasion

According to a report by Daily Mail, Hollywood star Angelina Jolie was spotted in a cafe in Lviv on Saturday. She was seen in a simple grey sweater and matching pants as pictures of her will clicked. She signed autographs for fans in the cafe, greeted them and also clicked pictures with those gathered.

Angelina Jolie, yerinden, yurdundan olan Ukraynalılar’a destek için Lviv’de pic.twitter.com/oXkBjIYMSP — Burak Pehlivan (@bpehlivan) April 30, 2022

Angelina was recently in Yemen, where she went to lend her help and support to those who had been displaced due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. She mentioned she wished to support those who 'desperately need peace' and wished for the 'immediate end to the conflict'. She called the situation the "worst humanitarian crisis in the world" as she urged her followers to stand in solidarity with Ukraine and all those impacted by Russia's invasion of the country.

The actor also spoke about the displacement of people in a separate post online as she informed that nearly 2 million people have been displaced in the wake of the war. She said that "children will pay the highest price" as she shared some striking glimpses from the war-hit country.

"As well as the millions who’ve fled over Ukraine’s borders, nearly 2 million people are displaced inside their country, many trapped by fighting, denied access to aid, and in direct physical danger. Without an end to the war children will pay the highest price – in trauma, lost childhoods and shattered lives," Jolie wrote.

(Image: @javelindaisy/Twitter/AP)