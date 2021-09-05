Angelina Jolie Says She 'feared Her Family's Safety' During Marriage With Brad Pitt

In a recent interview with The Guardian, Angelina Jolie was asked a tough question about her divorce from her former husband and actor, Brad Pitt. The actor was asked if she ever feared for her family while still in a relationship with Pitt, and she mentioned she did. Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt tied the knot in 2015 and soon separated in 2019.

Angelina Jolie feared for safety of her family while being married to Brad Pitt

In the interview, the Salt actor was asked if she ever feared for her children while she was still married to Brad Pitt. Jolie replied saying not only did she fear for her children, but for her entire family. Jolie told The Guardian, “Yes, for my family. My whole family.”

During the interview, the actor also admitted that she could not speak about the situation at great length owing to the ongoing legal matters between her and Pitt. However, Jolie did say that she did not make the decision to divorce Pitt lightly. She mentioned that it took a lot for her to separate from the man who is the father of her children.

The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor had earlier admitted to having a drinking problem and struggling with alcoholism. Jolie mentioned that although the divorce was hard for the family, she wanted them to move forward. The Maleficent actor also mentioned she wanted everyone to heal and have peace. Jolie concluded by saying, “We’ll always be a family.”

Angelina Jolie recently made her debut on the social media platform, Instagram. Her first post was a letter from a young girl from Afghanistan. The girl expressed her fear regarding living in the country after the Taliban takeover in her letter. Jolie wrote, “This is a letter I was sent from a teenage girl in Afghanistan. Right now, the people of Afghanistan are losing their ability to communicate on social media and to express themselves freely. So I’ve come on Instagram to share their stories and the voices of those across the globe who are fighting for their basic human rights.” She concluded her post by saying, “Like others who are committed, I will not turn away. I will continue to look for ways to help. And I hope you’ll join me.”

(Image Credits: AP)