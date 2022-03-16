Angelina Jolie Says 'Ukrainian Children Will Pay Highest Price' If Russian War Doesn't End

Angelina Jolie is among many celebs who have extended support to war-torn Ukraine amid Russian aggression. In the recent past, she has been actively taking to social media to share updates on the Ukrainian refugees who have been forced to leave their home country in the wake of the ongoing war. On Wednesday, the Eternals actor said that it will be the children of Ukraine who'll pay the 'highest price' if the conflict between the two nations doesn't resolve soon.

'Children will pay the highest price': Angelina Jolie

In her latest post, Angeline shared that nearly 2 million people have been displaced in Ukraine, of which many are in direct physical danger as they continue to fight with the Russian military. Angelina expressed that the children of the country will face immense trauma if the war doesn't end soon.

She wrote, "As well as the millions who’ve fled over Ukraine’s borders, nearly 2 million people are displaced inside their country, many trapped by fighting, denied access to aid, and in direct physical danger. Without an end to the war children will pay the highest price – in trauma, lost childhoods and shattered lives." Take a look at the post below:

Angeline offers prayers to Ukrainian civilians

As soon as the war broke out between Russia and Ukraine, Angeline offered her prayers to the civilians of the war-hit nation. As the actor continued to support efforts of the ground, she said, "Like many of you, I’m praying for the people in Ukraine. My focus along with my @refugees colleagues is that everything possible is done to ensure the protection and basic human rights of those displaced, and refugees in the region. We have already seen reports of casualties and people starting to flee their homes to seek safety. It is too soon to know what will happen, but the significance of this moment - for the people of Ukraine, and for the international rule of law - cannot be overstated."

Angelina also shared an emotional video of a Ukrainian mother, who is struggling to keep her child safe amid fear of shelling and attack. Calling it 'the reality' of the country, Angelina urged her followers to follow the truth that the civilians are facing inside the country.

Image: AP