Angelina Jolie Shares Heartfelt Letter From Young Afghan Woman; 'They're Not Forgotten'

Actor Angelina Jolie, who is known for being an advocate for women empowerment and human's rights, took to her social media to share a heartbreaking letter from a young Afghan girl. The letter detailed the shattering image of women in the landlocked country after the Taliban took over in May last year. The actor shared an excerpt from the letter and revealed that she has hid the sender's identity for her safety.

Angelina Jolie shares letter from Afghan girl

Taking to her Instagram, the 46-ear-old shared an excerpt from the letter to detail the horrors faced by women in Afghanistan after the Taliban established reclusive rules in the country. In her caption, the Eternals actor talked about how young women are being taken away from their homes at gunpoint and disappear without a trace. Subsequently, she shared a number of names of the girls that went missing along with the dates of their disappearance. She wrote,

''A young woman in #Afghanistan sent me this letter. I’m protecting her identity, but she hasn’t been able to go back to school since the Taliban seized power. Now, with women being arrested simply for taking part in peaceful protests, she writes, “I might never be able to go outside again or even be able to speak as I am a girl.”

The Hollywood actor shared an excerpt from the letter where the young girl reveals that 'women's rights are being taken away from them' and 'they are not allowed to do anything in the country'. The excerpt continued, ''A few weeks back when the Taliban arrested 2 of the women who raised their voices in order to ask for the rights of woman and freedom, I just thought, that this is the end and I might never be able to go outside again or even be able to speak as I am a Girl.”

Following the letter, Jolie sought help from her followers to ensure that the sufferings of young women in the country are not forgotten. She wrote, ''Please track what is happening in Afghanistan, where young women are being taken from their homes at night at gunpoint and disappeared, and new restrictions are being imposed on the freedom of women and girls day by day. Please help ensure they’re not forgotten.''

(Image: AP)