Angelina Jolie Signs 'The Eternals' And Fans Finally Get Their New MCU Superhero

The big news of Angelina Jolie joining the Marvel Universe has taken the world in a storm. Angelina, in a recent Marvel comic-con panel, revealed that she is going to be a part of MCU and how she feels about it. Kevin Feige, in the same event, revealed the next ten upcoming projects of Marvel phase two.

What did Angelina Jolie speak about the movie?

Angelina Jolie has been signed as Thena in the MCU upcoming superhero multi-starrer movie The Eternals. The international celeb shared her feelings on stage by saying “I’m so excited to be here! I think what it means to be a part of the MCU, what it means to be an Eternal, what it means to be in this family.” She also mentioned that the entire star cast is working very hard for their roles and to turn themselves as "Eternal".

The Angelina Jolie starrer The Eternals also includes Kit Harrington as Black Knight, Richard Hadden as Ikaris, Ma Deon-Seok as the Forgotten One and Gemma Chan in an undisclosed character. The storyline revolves around a race of cosmic being which have a society of Eternals. Reportedly, the famous villainous character of Marvel, Thanos, will have his paternal side belongs to a race from The Eternals.

Marvel's announcement on social media

Just announced in Hall H at #SDCC, Marvel Studios’ THE ETERNALS with Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Lauren Ridloff, Brian Tyree Henry, Salma Hayek, Lia McHugh, and Don Lee. Directed by Chloé Zhao. In theaters November 6, 2020. pic.twitter.com/inn67bSZiM — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) July 21, 2019

The recent release from Marvel Universe phase 2 was Spiderman: Far From Home. The superhit movie fetched around $280 million worldwide. Apart from that, Marvel is all set to bring in the LGBT+ characters in their movies. In an interview, the Avengers: Endgame directors, the Russo Brothers, revealed that a gay character has been hiding in plain sight. Fans and the people of the LGBT+ community are curious and eagerly waiting for the character to be revealed sooner.

