Those Who Wish Me Dead: Details About The Angelina Jolie-Nicholas Hoult Starrer

Michael Koryta's best-selling novel, 'Those Who Wish Me Dead', is being adapted to a leading motion picture by Hollywood director Taylor Sheridan. Rumours have it that the makers have roped-in Academy Award recipient Angelina Jolie for the lead role. Here are all the details related to the forthcoming movie, Those Who Wish Me Dead.

All details about Those Who Wish Me Dead

The forthcoming movie is reportedly based on Michael Koryta's 2014 best-selling novel, 'Those Who Wish Me Dead', which follows the story of a 14-year-old boy, who witnesses a murder and is sent to the wildfire of Montana to protect him from the vicious plans of the murderers. Those Who Wish Me Dead will reportedly feature Angelina Jolie, Nicholas Hoult and Jon Bernthal in the lead. Directed by Taylor Sheridan, the movie is produced by Bron Studios and Film Rites.

According to media reports, Those Who Wish Me Dead is under pre-productions. Reports also suggest that the movie's principal photography started in May this year. Producers are awaiting the return of Taylor Sheridan, who is presently busy shooting for his series Yellowstone, starring Kevin Costner in the lead. As soon as Sheridan finishes the shooting of Yellowstone, he will commence work on Those Who Wish Me Dead.

Angelina Jolie's upcoming movie

Angelina Jolie is basking in the glory of her recently released movie, Maleficent: Mistress of Evil. Reportedly, the popular Hollywood actor is shooting for Chole Zhao's Eternal. Touted to be an action thriller, the movie also features Gemma Chan and Richard Madden in the lead alongside Jolie. The action-thriller will reportedly hit the silver screens in 2020.

