Angelina Jolie Smashes Salma Hayek's Face In Cake On Latter's 55th Birthday; Watch

Two of Hollywood's top leading ladies Salma Hayek and Angelina Jolie are all set to make their debut in Marvel's Cinematic Universe in the movie Enternals and looks like they have turned their on-screen friendship into a real one. Angelina Jolie and Salma Hayek were seen celebrating the latter's birthday and Salma even taught Angelina one of the Mexican traditions.

Salma Hayek celebrates her birthday with Angelina Jolie

Salma Hayek took to her Instagram and shared a video of her birthday celebrations that also featured Angelina Jolie. Hayek was seen getting her face smashed on the cake by Jolie. The Frida actor in her caption explained that it was actually a Mexican tradition and she was teaching that to Angelina. wrote, "My brother @hayekstudio and me trying to teach Angie how to do the Mexican mordida @angelinajolie."

Salma Hayek and Angelina Jolie in MCU's 'Enternals'

The movie revolves around the Eternals, an immortal alien race, emerge from hiding after thousands of years to protect Earth from their evil counterparts, the Deviants. Salma Hayek will play the role of Ajak, the wise and spiritual leader of the 'Eternals', who has the ability to heal and is the 'bridge' between the Eternals and the Celestials. While Angelina Jolie will play the role of Thena, an elite 'Eternal' warrior, who can form any weapon out of cosmic energy. The upcoming film stars an ensemble cast including Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Lia McHugh, Brian Tyree Henry, Lauren Ridloff, Barry Keoghan, Don Lee, Harish Patel and Kit Harington. Eternals is scheduled to be released in the United States on November 5, 2021, as part of Phase Four of the MCU.

Angelina Jolie joins Instagram

Angelina Jolie joined the social media platform Instagram to raise awareness about the Afghanistan crisis. In her debut post, the actor/humanitarian shared a letter written by an Afghan teenage girl. Jolie wrote, "This is a letter I was sent from a teenage girl in Afghanistan. Right now, the people of Afghanistan are losing their ability to communicate on social media and to express themselves freely. So I’ve come on Instagram to share their stories and the voices of those across the globe who are fighting for their basic human rights." She further wrote, "I was on the border of Afghanistan two weeks before 9/11, where I met Afghan refugees who had fled the Taliban. This was twenty years ago. It is sickening to watch Afghans being displaced yet again out of the fear and uncertainty that has gripped their country. To spend so much time and money, to have bloodshed and lives lost only to come to this, is a failure almost impossible to understand."

