Angelina Jolie Talks About 'healing' After Divorce From Brad Pitt: Still Finding Our...

Angelina Jolie's latest passion project, Atelier Jolie, is now live. In a recent interview, as the actress opened up about the strong social message she is attempting to establish, she delved into reflections about her own sense of style. The actress also articulated a 7-year timeline - something that coincides with her separation and divorce from Brad Pitt - across which she emphasised how her primary goal has been to cultivate healing.

3 things you need to know

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie announced their separation in 2016, with Jolie filing for divorce in September that year.

The two share 6 kids - Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Vivienne and Knox.

Pax, 19, and Zahara, 18, have been involved with running Atelier Jolie as per the actress.

Angelina Jolie admits she is still unsure of her style

In an interview with Vogue which profiles Atelier Jolie and the sartorial yet socially relevant nuances of the intentions behind it, Angelina Jolie got candid about her perspective on style and how it ties in with healing, personally. The actress set off by firstly admitting how even at 48, she is still not sure of her sense of style, believing herself to be in a period of "transition". The actress then went into detail about the sway of dressing "stronger" or softer and how it factors into her life.

Jolie articulated how certain silhouettes because of their structure, act like "armour" sending a certain kind of message out into the world. However, what she wants to do is enable an atmosphere that allows a woman to feel safe enough to associate with being "soft". Excerpts from her interview read, "Sometimes the way you dress says, ‘Don’t mess with me—I’ve got my armor on,’ ” says Jolie. “But I want a woman to feel safe enough that she can be...Now I wonder if I don’t know what my style is because I’m still understanding who I am at 48. I guess I’m in transition as a person..."

Angelina Jolie says there is a lot of healing to do

Articulating a 7-year timeline, the actress revealed how she has not felt like herself in long. 7 years ago - around the same time as her separation from Brad Pitt - she started restricting herself to work that would allow her to accord time to healing. Jolie goes on to admit how the healing process is far from over. Excerpts from her response read, "I feel a bit down these days. I don’t feel like I’ve been myself for a decade, in a way, which I don’t want to get into...seven years ago, only taking jobs that didn’t require long shoots. We had a lot of healing to do. We’re still finding our footing..."