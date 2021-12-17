Angelina Jolie Visits Washington DC With Zahara To Advocate For LGBTQ Survivors & Children

Eternals actor Angelina Jolie along with her daughter Zahara Jolie-Pitt recently visited Washington DC to advocate for 'protections for children’s health and safety, communities of colour, tribes, LGBTQ survivors, rural areas, and all survivors.' The actor took to her verified Instagram handle and posted a series of candid pictures featuring herself and her daughter and other members. In the pictures, she can be seen engaging in an intense discussion as she advocated for children's health and safety. She also penned a descriptive caption.

Angelina Jolie and Zahara visit Washington DC

Taking to the photo-sharing site, Angelina Jolie wrote, "Honored to visit Washington, DC, with Zahara, working with advocates and lawmakers to modernize and strengthen the #ViolenceAgainstWomenAct to include protections for children’s health and safety, communities of color, tribes, LGBTQ survivors, rural areas, and all survivors. We need reforms including judicial training, trauma-informed court processes that minimize the risk of harm to children, grant programs for technology to detect bruising across all skin tones and create non-biased forensic evidence collection, and protections for the most vulnerable."

She added, "To learn more about VAWA reauthorization and why safety can't wait, visit: www.4vawa.org (link in bio), and encourage Senators to cosponsor and support #VAWA4ALL. Photo 1: Meeting with Representative Sheila Jackson Lee (Texas), co-sponsor of the House VAWA Reauthorization. Photo 2/3: Meeting with Senator Lisa Murkowski (Alaska), co-sponsor of the Senate VAWA Reauthorization. Photo 4: Working session at the Embassy of Tribal Nations with Kerri Colfer (Tlingit), Senior Native Affairs Advisor, National Indigenous Women’s Resource Center @NIWRC, and Kelbie Kennedy (Choctaw), Policy Counsel, National Congress of American Indians @NCAI1944 on #TribalVAWA."

Recently on December 14, Jolie also visited Capitol Hill where she met US House representatives and discussed a host of issues including child and women welfare. US representative for Missouri's 1st congressional district, Cori Bush, after meeting Jolie, said that she was "forever grateful" to be able to work “with such strong women across the country in our movement to end domestic violence.” The US Congresswoman informed that she talked about the Violence Against Women Act (VAWA) with Jolie.

I'm forever grateful to get to work in partnership with such strong women across the country in our movement to end domestic violence.



As a survivor myself, this fight is personal.



Thank you to Angelina Jolie for your leadership to put an end to violence against women. pic.twitter.com/aMHututtcn — Congresswoman Cori Bush (@RepCori) December 14, 2021

Image: Instagram/@anjelinajolie_afficiall