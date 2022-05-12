'Animal Kingdom' Star Ellen Barkin Set To Testify In Ongoing Johnny Depp-Amber Heard Trial

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp are currently in the midst of a legal battle, in Fairfax, Virginia, which is set to resume on May 16, 2022. Several explosive statements have been made by both sides during the trial so far, that have made headlines across the globe. Depp's rumoured ex and Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas co-star Ellen Barkin is now set to testify in the trial once it resumes, according to reports by ET Canada.

Ellen Barkin to testify in Johnny Depp-Amber Heard trial

Ellen Barkin and Johnny Depp starred in Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas together in 1998 and reportedly began dating at the time. The publication reported that the actor had also testified against Depp in his failed defamation case in the U.K. and her testimony is likely to remain the same. She had testified at the time that Depp 'threw a wine bottle' at her during a heated argument between the couple in a hotel room. Depp denied these allegations and mentioned that Barkin 'held a grudge' against him. Ellen Barkin is also known for her work in Animal Kingdom and it is awaited what she will say once she takes the stand in the coming week.

Others expected to testify in Johnny Depp-Amber Heard trial

Apart from Ellen Barkin, Amber Heard's sister Whitney Henriquez is expected to take the stand when the trial resumes next week. James Franco and Tesla CEO Elon Musk are also reportedly on the witness list, but it is unclear if they will testify in the case. Depp himself will take the stand, but as a witness, whereas Amber Heard will complete her testimony when the trial resumes. Depp’s attorney will also cross-examine Heard, as per reports by ET Canada.

More about Johnny Depp-Amber Heard trial

The legal battle began when Johnny Depp filed a defamation suit against Amber Heard after she penned down an op-ed in the Washington Post based on domestic violence. Although she did not mention Depp's name in the piece, the Pirates Of The Caribbean star claimed it made it difficult to bag a role in the industry.

