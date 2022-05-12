Johnny Depp And Amber Heard's Body Language In Court Decoded: Are They Putting On An Act?

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's high profile legal battle has grabbed major attention across the globe with shocking revelations of the ex-couple's relationship coming to the fore each day. In one of the latest developments, a body language expert Dr Louise Mahler, who has watched the ongoing trials of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard in the Virginia courtroom, has claimed that the ex-celebrity couple is putting on an 'act', as reported by Australia's 7NEWS.

According to Mahler, the duo have been 'playing characters', while Depp is reportedly 'consistent and slow', Heard is 'bored, exhausted' and isn't coming across well.

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's body language decoded

Dr Louise Mahler adds that Depp has been able to portray his 'simpler' act week after week. However, Heard's 'emotive' act was observed to be difficult to maintain. Lousie told the publication, "They’re both actors and Johnny Depp has chosen a simpler act. So his act is just consistent and slow. And he’s able to hold that for week after week after week. Whereas her emotive act is harder to maintain. Who knows if she’s just exhausted, bored, whatever, but it doesn’t come across well."

Moreover, the expert also highlighted the tension in Heard's jaw, calling it 'manufactured'. As per Mahler, the expression on arises when she tries to recall 'emotional situations'. Reportedly, Heard hyperventilating is a 'calculative strategy' to create 'emotional thought'. The body language expert further explained what happens when a 'genuine' emotion is expressed. "If it is genuine emotion, what happens is, you almost see the trigger in the mind and then the breath follows. Her high breath is trying to bring her to tears, and I have to say she doesn’t achieve it. People who perform, if they do breathe high, they’ll actually turn to crying after a while because it puts pressure on the throat," she told 7NEWS.

Johnny Depp is suing ex-wife Amber Heard for millions in damage over the op-ed the latter wrote for The Washington Post. In the opinion piece, Heard referred to herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse". Although she did not identify Depp in her op-ed, he sued Heard for damaging his personal and professional life. After more than a year of the legal battle, Amber Heard countersued Depp alleging that he defamed her when his attorneys released statements calling her allegations of abuse a hoax.

(Image: AP)

