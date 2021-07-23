Anna Faris 'elopes' With Michael Barrett To Get Married; Reveals The Big Secret On Podcast

Anna Faris and Michael Barrett are married! The actress recently revealed how she and her fiance, now husband, Michael recently eloped at a courthouse, in Washington State. The fun part was, Faris didn't seem like she meant to disclose this information, however, it seemed to slip out.

More details about Anna Faris and Michael Barrett's 'secret wedding'

It all happened on Wednesday's episode of Faris' podcast titled, Anna Faris is Unqualified. While speaking to a caller, Faris went on to say, "My fiance's right, well, he’s now my husband," to which the podcast's frequent collaborator, April Beyer reacted with surprise. Faris then went on to add, "Yes, we eloped. I just blurted that out, but it just feels [like] I can’t say fiance anymore. It was awesome. It feels great."

While Faris didn't share many details about her secret wedding, she did mention, "It was at a local courthouse up in Washington State, it was great." Faris has notoriously been private about her relationship with Barrett, not even having shared any pictures with him on social media so far. In fact, the actress revealed how the couple had kept their marriage a secret from their own families, until recently.

While on her podcast, Faris mentioned, "My aunt asked me, 'You are going to be a stepmom. How are you feeling about that?' and I said, 'Well, actually, I am a stepmom as of four days ago, but it was great.' Everything about it just felt right."

About Anna Faris and Michael Barrett's relationship

Anna Faris began dating cinematographer, Michael Barrett, after the couple met on the sets of Overboard. The pair began dating a couple of months after the actress announced her separation from actor Chris Pratt in 2017. In May 2021, Faris opened up about her relationship with Barrett, in an interview with People Magazine.

Faris spoke about how she and Barrett had immediate intimacy. She then went on to speak about how the two of them are "introverts in a very similar way". Anna also opened up about how she and her fiance, Michael, co-parent their children since both of them have kids from previous relationships.

Faris talked about how Barrett has "two children" and that it has "been awesome". She also spoke about how she had learned a lot about herself through her fiance's children, and that it had been "really rewarding". Anna Faris shares her 8-year-old son, Jack, with actor and ex-husband, Chris Pratt.

